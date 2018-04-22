Naked gunman kills three in US restaurant shooting

Police in Tennessee are seeking the gunman who fled the scene

Image via @MNPDNashville on Twitter

A naked gunman has shot dead three people and left at least four more injuried at a restaurant in the US state of Tennessee.

The man entered a Waffle House outlet in Antioch, a suburb of Nashville, and opened fire shortly before 3.30am local time.

In a statement, police said: "A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude and fled on foot."

Officers described the man as white, with short hair.

He was armed with what was described as an AR-15 style assault rifle.

He was wearing nothing but a green jacket, which he removed before fleeing on foot.

Police have posted a photo and description of a person of interest they want to speak with.

A vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to 29-year-old Travis Reinking.