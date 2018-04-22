Naked gunman kills three in US restaurant shooting

A naked gunman has shot dead three people and left at least four more injuried at a restaurant in the US state of Tennessee.

The man entered a Waffle House outlet in Antioch, a suburb of Nashville, and opened fire shortly before 3.30am local time.

In a statement, police said: "A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude and fled on foot."

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Officers described the man as white, with short hair.

He was armed with what was described as an AR-15 style assault rifle.

He was wearing nothing but a green jacket, which he removed before fleeing on foot.

Police have posted a photo and description of a person of interest they want to speak with.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

A vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to 29-year-old Travis Reinking.