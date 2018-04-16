Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby have revoked the contracts of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding with immediate effect.

The rugby union bodies said the decision was taken based on “our responsibility and commitment to the core values of the game: Respect, Inclusivity and Integrity.”

The organisations have also committed to conducting an “in-depth review of existing structures and educational programmes” within Irish Rugby.

Ioan Artene Bob. Image: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí are appealing for information over the murder of a man in Tallaght in Dublin.

49-year-old Ioan Artene Bob was found with serious injuries at Sean Walsh Park at 8:30am on Friday morning.

He died from his injuries later that day in hospital.

Following a post mortem examination, gardaí said they believe he died as a result of an assault.

The Irish Naval service LÉ Samuel Beckett is departing today for the Mediterranean to take part in 'Operation Sophia.’

Operation Sophia is a European military operation targeting gangs and vessels involved in trafficking refugees out of Libya.

Up until last October, Irish troops were solely engaged in humanitarian search and rescue missions in the area.

A number of opposition parties raised concerns over the change to the troop’s mission, warning that the military operation could compromise the Irish Navy’s humanitarian efforts.

File photo of Callum Hawkins finishing fourth in the Men's Marathon at the IAAF World Championships in London, 06-08-2017. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Archive/PA Images

Scottish athlete Callum Hawkins has been taken to hospital after dramatically collapsing while leading the Commonwealth Games' marathon.

The 25-year-old was just over a mile from the end of the race in Australia's Gold Coast when he began weaving across the road and fell to the ground.

He struggled for a number of minutes without medical attention in distressing scenes in the 27C (80F) heat, before eventually being taken away in an ambulance.

The Taoiseach has been accused of being 'too elitist and arrogant to fix the housing crisis.'

That's according to Fianna Fáil's newly appointed housing spokesperson Darragh O'Brien.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, The Dublin Fingal TD accused both Leo Varadkar and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy of 'not being part of the people.'

He added that their backgrounds prevent them from sympathising with ordinary people.