Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Dublin murder

49-year-old Ioan Artene Bob died after being found with serious injuries in Tallaght

Ioan Artene Bob. Image: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí are appealing for information over the murder of a man in Tallaght in Dublin.

49-year-old Ioan Artene Bob was found with serious injuries at Sean Walsh Park at 8:30am on Friday morning.

He died from his injuries later that day in hospital.

Following a post mortem examination yesterday, gardaí said they believe he died as a result of an assault.

Gardaí in Tallaght launched a murder investigation yesterday.

The Romanian national was last seen in the Moore Street area in Dublin city centre on Thursday evening at around 8:30pm.

He had been working recently on a construction site in Carrickmines.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who may have information or who may have seen the 49-year-old as he travelled to Tallaght on public transport.

They are also appealing for anyone who may have been in Sean Walsh Park on Friday morning to contact them.


