IRFU to announce decision on Jackson and Olding's future

The IRFU is expected to announce a decision on the future of Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding today.

Two weeks ago, the two men were found not guilty of rape following a nine-week trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Jackson was also cleared of sexual assault.

Two other men, Blane McIlroy, 26, and Rory Harrison, 25, were acquitted of lesser charges connected to the case.

It is widely expected the IRFU will announce the players’ departure today following an internal review which was completed on Wednesday.

Sponsors

Both Ulster Rugby and the IRFU have come under pressure from sponsors to deal with the "issues" raised during the trial.

Official shirt sponsor Bank of Ireland has said it is "highly concerned" about the "serious behaviour and conduct issues."

WhatsApp

Protests have continued in the wake of the verdicts over degrading and offensive WhatsApp messages between the players and their friends, which became public knowledge during the trial.

Hundreds of people staged a demonstration outside Ulster Rugby's stadium on Friday over "dangerous and harmful" sexism in sport.

Kellie Turtle, an organiser of the “Stamp out Misogyny at Ulster Rugby” protest said: “This is to send a message to Ulster Rugby and the IRFU to take action on what we see as a very worrying underbelly of sexism and misogyny.”

"It's not about the verdict in this trial, it's about what has been revealed about certain players attitudes towards women that have been described as offensive, but for me it's not offensive, it's dangerous and harmful."

Bandwagon

Many Ulster fans attending the team's game against Ospreys did not agree.

One supporter said he wanted to see the players reinstated because "everyone deserves a second chance."

A female Ulster supporter, who asked not to be named, said: "I Think it's a load of nonsense, the guys have been tried for what they were accused of and that's it.”

"The WhatsApp stuff would never have come out if this case had not have gone ahead,” she said.

"This is a whole load of people jumping on the bandwagon."

The announcement is expected later this afternoon.

Reporting from IRN ...