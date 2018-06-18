Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

The body of a 67-year-old man has been found on the side of a road in County Cork following what Gardaí believe was a hit-and-run incident.

The man’s body was found near Ballybane in Liscarroll, County Cork at around 9.30am yesterday.

Barbara Barca, right, a survivor of the stampede at a crowded nightclub cries as she leaves police headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, 16-06-2018. Image: Ariana Cubillos/AP/Press Association Images

Seventeen people have been killed in a Venezuelan nightclub following a stampede triggered by a tear gas canister exploding inside, said officials.

Eight youngsters were among the dead in the tragedy which happened during a graduation celebration in the country's capital Caracas.

More than 500 people were believed to be inside the Los Cotorros venue when a fight broke out, leading to the device being let off.

A controversial clampdown on immigration has caused nearly 2,000 children to be separated from their families at the US border over a six-week period.

Stories of weeping children torn from the arms of their frightened parents have emerged since a "zero tolerance" policy on illegal entries was enforced, with all cases now being referred for criminal prosecution.

Because the children are not charged with a crime, US rules state that they cannot be detained with their parents.

Store owner John Brady celebrates the €2 million Lotto jackpot with Mandy Gazely at the Mace Burrows Store in Kilmore Quay, Co. Wexford. Image: National Lottery

Residents of Kilmore Quay in County Wexford are being urged to check their tickets after it emerged last night's €2m Lotto Jackpot ticket was sold in the seaside town.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold in the Mace Burrows store in the town centre.

Announcing the win, the National Lottery said many locals in the small fishing village have already come in to check.

Store owner John Brady said his staff are “in absolute shock.”

A new study has warned that over half of young workers in Ireland are going hungry to pay the rent.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions survey questioned 1,500 members under the age of 34.

It found that one-in-two workers are going without essentials like food, heating and transport as they struggle to cover housing costs.

The vast majority (74%) said they had little or no confidence in being able to buy a home in the future.