Wexford fishing village shop owner "genuinely thrilled" for €2m lotto winner

The €2m jackpot winning ticket was sold in Kilmore Quay

Store owner John Brady celebrates the €2 million Lotto jackpot with Mandy Gazely at the Mace Burrows Store in Kilmore Quay, Co. Wexford. Image: National Lottery

Residents of Kilmore Quay in County Wexford are being urged to check their tickets after it emerged last night's €2m Lotto Jackpot ticket was sold in the seaside town. 

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold in the Mace Burrows store in the town centre.

Announcing the win, the National Lottery said many locals in the small fishing village have already come in to check.

Store owner John Brady said his staff are “in absolute shock.”

“I got the call late last night from the National Lottery and the news still hasn’t sunk in,” he said.

“The only thing that keeps this store going is our incredibly loyal local customers who keep the business ticking over all year round.

“Knowing that one of these people who we see on a daily basis is waking up with a Lotto ticket worth €2 million is just fantastic.

“We’re genuinely thrilled for whoever the winner is and we’ll be enjoying the celebrations with all of our customers over the coming days.”

It is the second Lotto jackpot win this week after a Cavan ticketholder scooped a €2.9m prize last Wednesday.


