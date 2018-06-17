Man's body found on Cork roadside after suspected hit-and-run

The body of a 67-year-old man has been found on the side of a road in County Cork following what Gardaí believe was a hit-and-run incident.

The man’s body was found near Ballybane in Liscarroll, County Cork at around 9:30am this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have travelled the road from Castlecor to Johns Bridge between 10pm last night and 10am this morning to contact them.

The man’s body remains at the scene, which has been preserved for a technical examination.