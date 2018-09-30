FBI contact second woman over Kavanaugh

Brett Kavanaugh denies allegations against him

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC | Image: Win McNamee/DPA/PA Images

The FBI has contacted the second woman to have accused Donald Trump's pick to sit on the highest court in America of sexual misconduct.

Deborah Ramirez's lawyer says she'll co-operate with agents.

Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to sit on the Supreme Court has been held-up by allegations, with a final vote in the Senate delayed to allow an investigation.

He's always denied the accusations.

President Donald Trump says "a vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh is a vote to confirm one of the most accomplished legal minds of our time"