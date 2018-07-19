Donald Trump asks senior aide to invite Vladimir Putin to Washington DC

Donald Trump has asked a senior adviser to invite Vladimir Putin to Washington DC in the autumn.

The announcement comes after the US and Russian leaders met in Helsinki on Monday.

In a tweet this evening, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said: "In Helsinki, [President Trump] agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs.

"President Trump asked [National Security Adviser John Bolton] to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway."

The US President arrived back in Washington this week to outrage from both Democrat and Republican politicians over his comments at the summit.

He was criticised for appearing to cast doubt over US intelligence claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 election - publicly suggesting that the Russian leader's denail was "extremely strong and powerful".

Republican Senator John McCain called the summit a "tragic mistake", while Trump ally Newt Gingrich called it "the most serious mistake" of the US President's time in office.

President Trump has since moved to clarify his remarks - suggesting he misspoke in one key sentence, and stressing he accepts the US intelligence community's conclusions about alleged Russian meddling.

He has, meanwhile, continued to praise the summit - calling it a 'great success'.

In a pair of tweets today, he wrote: "I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more.

"There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems...but they can ALL be solved!"