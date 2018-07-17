Trump hails Putin summit amid mounting criticism from Republicans

Donald Trump has insisted that his meeting with Vladimir Putin went 'even better' than his meeting with NATO allies, amid mounting criticism from his own Republican party.

The US President provoked controversy during his conference with the Russian leader yesterday.

While saying he had "great confidence in my intelligence people", he also suggested President Putin was "extremely strong and powerful" in his denial of Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

He had earlier blamed the ongoing special counsel probe into the alleged interference for strained relations between the US and Russia, as well as US "foolishness and stupidity".

US commentators swiftly criticised President Trump for casting doubt over US intelligence agencies.

While Democrats quickly slammed Trump's remarks, Republican Senator John McCain and Trump ally Newt Gingrich were also among those who sharply criticised the US leader.

Today's press conference in #Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory.



My full statement on the #HelsinkiSummit: — John McCain

President Trump must clarify his statements in Helsinki on our intelligence system and Putin. It is the most serious mistake of his presidency and must be corrected—-immediately. — Newt Gingrich

However, in a tweet, Donald Trump defended the meeting, saying: "While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia.

"Sadly, it is not being reported that way - the Fake News is going Crazy!"

I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace, than to risk peace in pursuit of politics. #HELSINKI2018 — Donald J. Trump

"Russia is a menacing government"

In a press conference earlier, House Speaker Paul Ryan - the Republican leader in the House of Congress - commented on the Helsinki summit.

Without directly rebuking President Trump, he said it needs to be made 'very clear' that Russia has a 'menacing government'.

He said: "We stand by our NATO allies, and all those countries who are facing Russian aggression.

"Vladimir Putin does not share our interests. Vladimir Putin does not share our values."

He suggested it's "really clear" that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, but claimed it "didn't have a material effect" on the result.

He added: "I understand the desire and need to have good relations - that's perfectly reasonable. But Russia is a menacing government that does not share our interests, and does not share our values - and that should be made very, very clear."

Amid the controversy, President Trump is set to meet members of Congress in the White House later today.