Construction firm set for Government talks amid fears more schools will close

Construction firm Western Buildings Systems is set for talks with the Department of Education amid fears further schools could be forced to close.

Two Dublin schools failed to open their doors yesterday after an audit uncovered structural issues with the buildings.

Last weekend, a section of Ardgillan Community College in Dublin was over structural and safety concerns.

Western Buildings Systems is set for talks with the government today as officials continue to examine as many as 40 schools built by the company.

The new Education Minister Joe McHugh has warned that further closures may be necessary – and insisted that the Government will provide every support to the students affected.

Minister McHugh admitted the crisis is likely to deepen as the audit continues and said the attorney general has been consulted on the potential for legal action over the defects.

He said the Exchequer would provide the funding to carry out repairs while any litigation makes its way through the courts.

Meanwhile, there are now concerns that hospitals built by the same company may now need to be examined.