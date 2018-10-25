Confidence and supply talks to get underway this afternoon

Confidence and supply talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are set to begin this afternoon.

Negotiating teams from both parties will begin by reviewing the deal that has kept the Government in power over the past three budgets.

The teams will then discuss a potential extension.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty and Parliamentary Party chairman Martin Heydon will represent Fine Gael.

Meanwhile, the Fianna Fáil team will be led by deputy leader Dara Calleary, finance spokesperson Michael McGrath, Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers and agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConalouge.

Both sides in the talks have already pledged not to bring down the Government while Brexit remains in the balance – and indicated they are entering negotiations without pre-conditions.

Fine Gael is seeking a two year extension to the agreement with an agreed election date in 2020.

However, Fianna Fáil has been reluctant to accept that – with the outcome of the review to inform the progress of negotiations.

The Taoiseach has said he sees no reason the talks can’t be completed in a matter of weeks, however Fianna Fáil has been more cautious in its approach.

The prospect of an election before Christmas still looks remote – but the next few weeks will decide how long this government will last.