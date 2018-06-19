EXCLUSIVE: Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle to visit Ireland in July

Kensington Palace will confirm the visit to Dublin later

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at a Trooping the Colour ceremony in London | Image: Utrecht Robin/ABACAPRESS.COM/ABACA/PA Images

Britain's Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle will visit Ireland in July.

Kensington Palace will confirm the visit to Dublin later on Tuesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit Dublin for two days on July 10th and 11th.

There had been speculation Ireland would be the location for a mini-honeymoon by the couple.

It will be Harry's first visit to Ireland while his wife has been here before in 2014.

She attend a panel for the One Young World charity that year.

Sources say the couple are likely to pay a visit to Trinity College Dublin and may meet President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin.

A visit to the Guinness Storehouse is also being considered.

They are understood to be looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and culture - as well as meeting people who will shape the country's future.

It will be the second British royal visit to Ireland this summer, after Prince Charles and his wife Camilla visited Cork and Kerry last week.

However the younger couple will stay in Dublin before heading elsewhere for a longer honeymoon trip.


