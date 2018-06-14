Crowds greet British Royals in Cork city centre

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be in Ireland for two days

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla meet the Tánaiste Simon Coveney at Cork’s English Market, 14-Jun-2018. Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have kicked off their Irish visit with a trip to Cork's famous English Market.

The British Royals will be here for two days.

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney met with the pair as they arrived at the cork market this morning.

Their itinerary includes dinner with Minister Coveney this evening as well as a reception with the Lord Mayor of Cork at City Hall.

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla meet the Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Lord Mayor of Cork Tony Fitzgerald (left) at Cork’s English Market, 14-Jun-2018. Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

They will also visit the Naval Service headquarters at Haulbowline in Cork Harbour.

Prince Charles is expected to board the LÉ William Butler Yeats at the harbour.

They will then spend tomorrow in County Kerry, where they will visit the Ring of Kerry and the Lakes of Killarney.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed told 96FM that the visit provides a great opportunity to showcase Cork.

"What better platform to promote Irish food and the Irish marine industry than the English Market," he said.

"It is a fantastic day to showcase the best that Cork has got to offer and you know it is great for tourism."

These people were among the crowds waiting for the British Royal couple in Cork city centre this morning:

Hundreds of Gardaí and military personnel are involved in a major security operation for the duration of the visit.

The British Government called for the visit to be arranged amid simmering tensions over Brexit and the future of the Irish border.


