"Boxer" Moran to keep junior ministerial role after Independent Alliance dispute

The Independent Alliance has announced that Kevin "Boxer" Moran will remain in his role as a Minister of State following for the duration of the Government.

It follows a dispute in recent days with his Independent alliance colleague Sean Canney.

During the political turmoil that led to the establishment of the current minority Fine Gael Government, it was agreed the two deputies would share the role of Minister of State at the Office of Public Works (OPW).

Deputy Canney took office for the first year of the Government, with Deputy Moran taking up the role in May 2017.

It was widely believed that the position would revert back to Deputy Canney in the coming weeks, however a dispute arose when his colleague indicated he would not step aside.

File photo of the Independence Alliance on the steps of Government Buildings, 10-10-2017. Image: RollingNews

The Independent Alliance held a meeting this afternoon in an attempt to resolve the row.

The meeting was attended by the Transport minister Shane Ross and the Minister of State for Training and Skills John Halligan, as well as the two men.

The fifth member of the group, Minister of State for Disability Issues Finian McGrath, is currently out of the country.

in a statement following the meeting, the group announced the Deputy Moran would retain the position for the lifetime of the Government.

The statement expressed the group's support for the Minister of State Moran and for the "work he has been progressing while in office."