Books for Kids this Chirstmas

Yesterday we gave you advice on what books to buy for the grown ups in your life, but what about the kids?

David O’Callaghan is the Children’s Category Manager with Eason Bookshop and gave us his picks:

AGE 0-4

THE MOST-LOVED BEAR by Sam McBratney & Sam Usher

Dealing with themes of time, friendship & family, this beautiful tale is a sweet innocent comforting read. Based on Sam's wifes' real life teddy bear which she has had since 1940.

ONCE UPON A WILD WOOD by Chris Riddell

A fantastic mash up of every fairytale you can think of as Little Green Rain Cape makes her way through the woods to a party she must attend. Clever, witty & stunningly illustrated by Chris.

THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA POP-UP by Judith Kerr

Celebrating it's 50th anniversary this year, Judith Kerr's wonderful "The Tiger Who Came to Tea" gets a wonderful pop-up edition which captures all the elegance and genius of this classic tale of Sophie, a Tiger and some tea.

Age 5 – 8 YEARS OLD

Blazing A Trail Irish Women Who Changed the World by Sarah Webb & illustrated by Lauren O Neill

Think of the hugely successful Rebel Girls from last year but with an Irish Twist.

Beautifully illustrated and successfully pulled together by Sarah Webb, this is a must know & inspirational list for every young child

MARY POPPINS by Lauren Child & P.L. Travers

Similar to her Pippi Longstocking book some years back, Lauren Child's illustrated take on P.L. Travers classic tale is a sumptuous presentation for young children who want to experience the wonderful and epic world of Mary Poppins.

I Am The Seed That Grew The Tree selected by Fiona Waters & illustrated by Frann Preston-Gannon

A simply beautiful and stunning illustrated book of nature poems for every day of the year. Poetry always gets overlooked, so when something comes along as classy as this, it’s important to highlight it.

Age 9-12

The Storm Keeper’s Island by Catherine Doyle

A sweeping tale set on Arranmore Island, in the west of Ireland. Fionn Boyle discovers his family have a secret and intriguing past which he must uncover.

A fantastic new series for middle graders which captures an Ireland of Old mixed in with a modern twist.

Death In The Spotlight by Robin Stevens

The MURDER MOST UNLADYLIKE series has grown exponentially in popularity over the past few years. Think Agatha Christie for middle grade girls.

WATERSHIP DOWN by Richard Adams

Big drama scheduled for later this month on BBC and Netflix with a star studded cast including James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult and Ben Kingsley. It’s a remake of the original cartoon version and it’s billed by the makers as not to be mistaken for Peter Rabbit. Darker drama.

ARTEMIS FOWL by Eoin Colfer

Published almost 17 years ago, Eoin Colfer's brilliant "Artemis Fowl" series is getting a new lease of life and will be introduced worldwide to a whole new audience as the movie comes to cinemas next August. Dealing with Anti-Hero and youthful Villain Artemis Fowl , this stunning and thrilling book which Colfer himself describes as "Die Hard with Faeries" and :LEPrecons (Lower Elements Police) is an exciting world for young kids to discover for the first time

Teen / Young Adult

CICADA by Shaun Tan

The themes in this are loneliness, bullying, workplace, acceptance and belonging. This is a picture book for grown ups. Shaun Tan really delivers in the exquisite and thought provoking tale of "CICADA"

BRIDGE OF CLAY by Markus Zusak

This is Markus Zusak's first book since "The Book Thief" this novel is one of my favourite's of the year. An astonishing & sweeping tale of brothers, anger, loss, love and a bridge. It just simply has to be read.

THE MELANCHOLY DEATH OF THE OYSTER BOY & OTHER STORIES by Tim Burton

From "Staring Girl" to "The Boy with nails in his eyes" this collection of illustrations and poems over the past 20 years has inspired many a generation of people who live just off the beaten track of normal. Iconic, beautiful, inspiring and quite often hilarious - this anniversary edition feels ripe for a new world, a new generation of readers and fans who embrace the left of centre.

An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green

Green’s Debut Novel is brilliantly original and commentary on a modern world where social media status and celebrity status in the modern world. Large Robot structures (to be known as “CARLS”) appear in major cities across the world.

This is the tale of April May in Midtown Manhattan and her status as one of the first contact individuals with these mysterious statues.