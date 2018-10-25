At least 14 children and teachers dead after school bus hit by flash-flooding in Jordan

At least 14 children and teachers are dead and 22 injured after flash-flooding swept their school bus into a valley in Jordan's Dead Sea area.

The vehicle had been carrying 37 pupils and seven teachers on an outing when it was washed away by torrential rain.

A rescue operation is now underway.

Civil defence officials told The Jordan Times: “A major rescue operation entailing scores of people from different state agencies as well as several rescue helicopters and boats, marine divers and swimmers are at the site now to rescue trapped people and search for missing ones."

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz sent his condolences to the parents of the children killed, and wished for a 'speedy recovery' for anyone injured.

He added that an investigation would be carried out and anyone found to be responsible would be held to account.

Local media reported that at least four others had also died in the flash flooding.

Officials indicated that the number was likely to rise, amid reports some people had been swept away by the water.