Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

If craft beer and good food sounds like your idea of a good day out, Alltech Craft Brews and Food will be right up your street. Taking place in Dublin's Convention Centre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, it’s not just about just craft beer. You can be entertained by home-grown artists and enjoy culinary delights while still tasting the latest beers and spirits all under the one roof.

If you head along on Saturday, three giant screens will also be broadcasting the NatWest Six Nations Rugby including the Ireland v Scotland and England v France games.

Seachtain Na Gaeilge

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Seachtain na Gaeilge (Irish Language Week) is the largest Irish language festival in Ireland and around the world!

Running from March 1st until St Patrick's Day, there are lots of events that you can take part in and enjoy, no matter what level your language skills are at!

GALWAY

Wyvern Lingo at the Roisin Dubh

There have been few Irish albums in recent times that have been waited for with such eager anticipation as the recently released debut album from Wicklow trio Wyvern Lingo. sharp, modern, RnB/soul sound.

The album is sharp fusion of soul ballads mixed with RnB and a dash of pop all imbued with mesmerising harmony vocals and has most definitely been worth the wait.

If you haven't already seen the band in action, you should head along to one of their Irish tour dates, such as the Roisin Dubh in Galway on March 9th, to experience it for yourself.

LIMERICK

Famous Saturday Food Market

After a foodie fix this weekend? Head along to Limerick's aptly-named Famous Saturday Food Market for some fresh and local produce! You'll find everything from just-caught fish, farmhouse cheeses, artisan meats and beautiful blooms.

If you don't fancy cooking up a storm yourself, you can grab a gourmet sandwich, crepe, pastry or whatever you fancy and enjoy some freshly brewed tea or coffee, watching the world go by.

