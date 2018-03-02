National emergency group says "blizzard conditions have passed"

Updated 07:41

The National Emergency Coordination Group has withdrawn it's public safety advice for people to remain indoors.

In a statement, the group warned that the Status Red snow and ice warning remains in effect

However, it said the "blizzard conditions have passed and the public safety advice to shelter indoors is withdrawn."

The group cautioned that conditions "are and will remain very difficult" with the public advised to continue to exercise high levels of caution for their own safety in the extreme cold with icy conditions underfoot.

Different parts of the country have seen different levels of impact from Storm Emma and people are advised to asses the conditions locally before venturing outside.

The group warned that road conditions remain treacherous and it will take some time to get many of them reopened.

The public is urged to check for local updates on road conditions.

Storm Emma

It comes after many parts of the country were hit by heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions overnight.

A Status Red snow and ice warning will remain in place across Galway, Leinster and Munster until at least 6pm this evening as Storm Emma continues to bring icy conditions.

Meanwhile an orange warning is in effect for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

Met Eireann forecaster John Eagleton explains how the storm will develop this morning:

The worst conditions are likely to be right along the east coast, particularly close to the Dublin Mountains,” he said.

“That could be south Dublin; it could be Wicklow.

“The figures coming out of the computer suggest quite a large amount of snow will accumulate here.

“Elsewhere throughout the east coast it won’t be quite a bad and as we move west the accumulations ease off.”

STATUS RED

Snow-ice Warning for Munster, Leinster and Galway

Valid: Friday 02 March 06:00 to Friday 02 March 18:00



See https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details pic.twitter.com/FElMvoRI5h — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 2, 2018

Response

An assessment will be carried out later to coordinate the response effort to the storm once the worst of the weather passes.

Seán Hogan is the Chair of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group:

“This is a difficult time and all organisations have been working together,” he said.

“We will continue to do so.

“I would like to thank the public for heeding our advice and looking after each other.”

Powercuts

Around 24,000 homes across the country are without electricity this morning due to Storm Emma. across the country are without electricity this morning as the freezing conditions continue.

Dublin, Louth, Kildare and Offaly are the worst affected.

The ESB has asked customers to check if their fault has already been reported on powercheck.ie before they call.

Operations manager Derek Hynes outlines how engineers will deal with the faults:

“I think our biggest concern really is the safety of our staff and then the safety of all the members of the pubic,” he said.

“Getting to as site where there is a fault of there is no electricity may take us longer but we will do a risk assessment and we will do our very best to get to every location as quickly and safely as we can.”

See counties affected by the orange and red warnings on the map: https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO pic.twitter.com/sOxrwMALK2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 2, 2018

Emergency assistance

250 personnel & 85 vehicles deployed in last 36 hours, hundreds more supporting from barracks around the country. Non essential ops stood down as of 4pm, "in extremis" life & death requests only from Regional Emergency Coordination Managers #staysafe #sneachta #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/LzKoiQyI0w — Irish Defence Forces (@defenceforces) March 1, 2018

The Defence Forces will continue to provide assistance today, including to hospital staff who need to get to work.

THey have been assisting HSE staff with transport and visiting house-bound patients over the last few days.



250 Army personnel have been deployed over the last few days to provide support across the country.



The troops have only been dealing with "life or death" situations during the worst of the storm.



Commandant Pat O'Connor says the soldiers will continue to provide help in the aftermath:

“Over the course of the next few days, personnel from right around the Defence Forces will be available for requests,” he said.

“Again, we expect similar to what we have done to date which is the likes of mobility taskings, perhaps supporting local councils in flood defences.

“Any other requests that come in will be dealt with and if we have the capability we will certain accede to them.”

Water

Thousands of homes nationwide have also been left without water this morning.

The storm has led to burst mains and boil notices in numerous areas.

There are major issues in Galway and Wicklow.

Irish Water says it's working to restore supplies.

Water restrictions in place in Carraroe due to mechanical issues at the water treatment plant. We're working hard with @GalwayCoCo to maintain a supply to the village centre & nursing home. See https://t.co/syQ04klMxc for more #IrishWater #StormEmma — Irish Water (@IrishWater) March 1, 2018

Transport

Meanwhile public transport networks will remain at a standstill today.

No flights will operate to or from the airports at Dublin, Shannon and Knock.

All services on Dublin Bus, Luas and Irish Rail are suspended.

Bus Éireann won't operate in Leinster or Munster today - but may run some services in lesser affected areas of the west and north-west.

The company's spokesperson Nicola Cooke says that will depend the state of the roads:

“Given the reduced weather warning for Connacht and parts of the Northwest, we may be able to operate some services in lesser affected areas,” she said.

“This might mean some kind of city or town services in a few areas.

“However, this is very much subject to local road conditions and the level of treatment undertaken on these

“We cannot commit to any level of service presumption yet.”

Rationing

A new shopping survey has revealed that bread really was the product everyone wanted in the run-up to the storm.

Retail group BWG Foods has revealed a Brennan's Sliced Pan was the number one item in demand over the last few days.

Second was a litre of milk - followed by a six pack of eggs, firelighters and wine.

Milk and bread rationed in Dublin. Image: Paul Quinn/Newstalk

Today’s weather

Blizzard conditions will continue this morning through Leinster, Munster and parts of Connacht with further accumulations of snow in strong and gusty northeasterly winds.

The snow will be heaviest in the east and south of the country.

Showers will be more scattered across the north-west of the country. Highest temperatures of -1C to 3C degrees.

Tonight’s weather

The snow will continue overnight but it will become lighter and the northeasterly winds will ease back. Lowest temperatures of 0C to -3C degrees with sharp frost in many places.

More follows ...