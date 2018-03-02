Bus and rail services expected to begin operating again tomorrow

Public transport is expected to get back up and running tomorrow after Storm Emma brought heavy snow and high winds - although disruption is expected amid heavy snow and icy conditions.

A red alert remains in place for Leinster, Munster and Galway until 6pm this evening, and gardaí are still urging motorists to stay off the roads.

Some areas remain impassable today:

#WICKLOW Many roads still impassable across the county due to continuing heavy snowfall. High tide leading to flooding around Wicklow Town too. More info here: https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr pic.twitter.com/WalCxttgGO — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 2, 2018

Cork, Shannon and Knock airports remain closed, while all flights are grounded at Dublin Airport until tomorrow morning.

Number of cancelled flights per airport in Europe on Friday.



Dublin - 284

Heathrow - 197

Edinburgh - 115

Amsterdam - 89

Bristol - 75

Glasgow - 71

Geneva - 61 pic.twitter.com/9scCvf2YNn — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 2, 2018

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government is prioritising getting food & fuel delivered to ensure supplies do not run out.

Good news; food won’t run out! pic.twitter.com/GmPD4Hr8cT — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) March 2, 2018

Most public transport services have not been running since yesterday, but plans are being made to resume operations tomorrow.

Irish Rail says it will start operating from 9am on Saturday.

Spokesperson Barry Kenny said: "While there's no trains today, there's an awful lot of work going on in terms of ensuring that the lines and platforms are clear, and ensuring that our trains are ready for operation."

Getting out Mark IV fleet ready to go back into service tomorrow at a very snowy Inchicore #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/BviAm4sWAX — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 2, 2018

Bus Éireann, meanwhile, is hoping to operate limited services tomorrow.

The company said: "We anticipate that we may be able to resume a level of services in some parts of the country tomorrow morning, dependent on the local road conditions.

"It is our aim to operate some services on the Expressway inter-city network, and possibly a level of regional city and town services, in less affected areas.

"However, there will not be any kind of full service schedule tomorrow due to difficult and dangerous road conditions in many parts of the country. We apologise for the inconvenience but saftey of staff and customers is paramount."

Dublin Bus hopes to operate services tomorrow, dependent on road and weather conditions.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation closely and taking advice from Met Éireann and the National Emergency Co-ordination Committee," the company said in a lunchtime statement.

Luas operators Transdev have said it is too early to give an estimated time for the resumption of services.

A spokesperson says they hope to provide an update by this evening.