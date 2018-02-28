People "should not venture out" during expected blizzard-like conditions tomorrow

Updated 14.50

Officials have warned that people in Leinster and Munster should not venture outside during expected 'blizzard-like conditions' tomorrow.

Schools will close across the two provinces for the rest of the week, while major transport disruption is expected - with no Dublin Bus or Bus Éireann services operating tomorrow in affected areas.

Met Éireann has issued a status red weather alert for tomorrow, with lower-level orange and yellow warnings in place for other parts of the country.

Status Red Snow-ice Warning for Munster and Leinster

Valid from Thursday 01 March 16:00 to Friday 02 March 12:00

please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO pic.twitter.com/WpahT6mfM1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 28, 2018

After a meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Taskforce this morning, officials said people in the areas affected by tomorrow's red warnings should not venture out while the warnings are in effect.

Sean Hogan, Chair if the National Emergency Coordination Group warning of further snowfall and high winds from 16:00 tomorrow with serious blizzard conditions and Red Alert in place. People should not venture out in Red areas during these warnings pic.twitter.com/LHdkXxo3Uk — OEP (@emergencyIE) February 28, 2018

It was left up to individual schools today whether to open after heavy snowfall overnight in parts of the country.

Hundreds of schools in counties such as Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath were closed after a status red weather warning was issued early this morning.

In a statement this afternoon, the Department of Education said: "Given the disruption to transport and the safety risks arising, most particularly in relation to the ability to get home safely before blizzard like conditions hit Munster and Leinster, all schools, third level institutions, colleges and centres of further education in red areas will be closed tomorrow and Friday.

"In relation to Connaught and Ulster decisions on school closures will be made individually depending on the circumstances in their area. The situation in Connaught and Ulster will be kept under review."

Transport services

The snow has already impacted school bus services today, Bus Éireann has said.

Dublin Bus, meanwhile, says none of its services will be operating tomorrow.

Image: RollingNews.ie

In a statement, the transport company said: "Due to the latest forecast issued by Met Éireann and information received from the National Emergency Co-ordination Committee, Dublin Bus will not be in a position to operate any services tomorrow, Thursday 29 February.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused however this decision has been made in the interest of the safety of customers and our employees."

There will also be no Bus Éireann services in Leinster and Munster.

Irish Rail services will wind down from noon tomorrow, and will remain closed for at least 24 hours.

Rail Service outlook following NECG meeting & @MetEireann info: (3/3)

Thurs 1st March lunchtime onwards : all rail services will close tomorrow between 12.00hrs & 14.00hrs (details ASAP) and remain closed to 12.00hrs Fri at least #BeastFromTheEast — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 28, 2018

Luas will also be running limited services.

There will be serious disruption to public transport tomorrow- Dublin Bus & Bus Eireann & rural link will not operate tomorrow in Munster and Leinster. Irish Rail will run services tomorrow morning but will close down all services from 12 to 14:00. LUAS will be limited too — OEP (@emergencyIE) February 28, 2018

Other services

Meanwhile, social welfare recipients who were due payments on Friday will be able to collect their payments from tomorrow.

The Department of Social Welfare says it has made arrangements with An Post and banks to provide Friday payments earlier than usual "for customers who may need to collect their payment earlier in areas impacted by the severe weather".

However, the payments will also be available for collection once the bad weather passes.

The Government has already confirmed it will double the fuel allowance for this week, although some people mightn't get their payments until next week or the week after due to different payment dates.

An Post says it will work to make sure post offices within the red zone will, where possible, be open between 9am and 1pm tomorrow.

However, all letter and parcel services in Dublin, Louth, Wicklow, Kildare and Meath have been suspended until further notice.

The Dáil and Seanad have been adjourned for this week, with Leinster House set to reopen on Monday morning.