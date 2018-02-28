Widespread transport disruption tomorrow as country prepares for blizzard-like conditions

Here's what you need to know for Thursday and Friday

Image: RollingNews.ie

Public transport across Ireland is set to be heavily disrupted tomorrow, as the country prepares for expected 'blizzard-like conditions'.

A status red weather warning has been issued for Leinster and Munster, which is set to come into effect tomorrow at 4pm.

Officials are urging people in the affected areas to stay indoors when the warning is in effect, while lower-level warnings are also in place across the country.

A large amount of transport services have already been cancelled amid the forecast of severe weather.

Dublin Bus says none of its services will be operating tomorrow.

Last departures to and from the city centre will be at 7pm this evening (Wednesday).

In a statement, the transport company said: "Due to the latest forecast issued by Met Éireann and information received from the National Emergency Co-ordination Committee, Dublin Bus will not be in a position to operate any services tomorrow, Thursday 29 February.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused however this decision has been made in the interest of the safety of customers and our employees."

There will also be no Bus Éireann services in Leinster and Munster.

Irish Rail services will wind down from noon tomorrow, and will remain closed for at least 24 hours.

Luas will be running limited services in the morning.

From 12pm, trams will be withdrawn, and a full suspension will be in effect from 2pm.

Aer Lingus, meanwhile, says it expects to have to cancel a "significant number" of flights tomorrow.

The airline says they plan to operate most of their scheduled transatlantic flights.


