Widespread transport disruption tomorrow as country prepares for blizzard-like conditions

Public transport across Ireland is set to be heavily disrupted tomorrow, as the country prepares for expected 'blizzard-like conditions'.

A status red weather warning has been issued for Leinster and Munster, which is set to come into effect tomorrow at 4pm.

Officials are urging people in the affected areas to stay indoors when the warning is in effect, while lower-level warnings are also in place across the country.

A large amount of transport services have already been cancelled amid the forecast of severe weather.

Dublin Bus says none of its services will be operating tomorrow.

Last departures to and from the city centre will be at 7pm this evening (Wednesday).

In a statement, the transport company said: "Due to the latest forecast issued by Met Éireann and information received from the National Emergency Co-ordination Committee, Dublin Bus will not be in a position to operate any services tomorrow, Thursday 29 February.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused however this decision has been made in the interest of the safety of customers and our employees."

There will also be no Bus Éireann services in Leinster and Munster.

Irish Rail services will wind down from noon tomorrow, and will remain closed for at least 24 hours.

Rail Service outlook following NECG meeting & @MetEireann info: (3/3)

Thurs 1st March lunchtime onwards : all rail services will close tomorrow between 12.00hrs & 14.00hrs (details ASAP) and remain closed to 12.00hrs Fri at least #BeastFromTheEast — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 28, 2018

Luas will be running limited services in the morning.

From 12pm, trams will be withdrawn, and a full suspension will be in effect from 2pm.

Service Information: Thursday, 1st March



Luas will operate services from 5.30am with a frequency of 30 minutes until 12 noon. At 12 noon trams will be withdrawn with full suspension from 2pm. All updates available here: https://t.co/GkL4FmFo1J #StormEmma — Luas (@Luas) February 28, 2018

Aer Lingus, meanwhile, says it expects to have to cancel a "significant number" of flights tomorrow.

The airline says they plan to operate most of their scheduled transatlantic flights.