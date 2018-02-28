Government confirms double fuel allowance payment for this week

The Government has confirmed it will double the fuel allowance for this week.

Around 330,000 people will benefit from the extra €22.50 this week to heat their homes, according to Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty.

Minister @ReginaDo confirms a double fuel allowance payment for this week. Payment to be processed next week. More details to folloe. #StaySafe — welfare.ie (@welfare_ie) February 28, 2018

Speaking this morning, Minister Doherty said: "We're going to pay a double week which will be €45.

"I want to stress that everybody gets paid their particular scheme payments on a different day. Some people mightn't get their payments until next week, some people mightn't get their payments until the week after."

She stressed: "To be absolutely sure... anybody that currently receives fuel allowance will get a double payment in the next couple of weeks."

It comes as a red weather warning remains in place for parts of the country amid heavy snow, with other warnings in place for various parts of the country.

People across the country are being urged to make sure their homes are heated safely during the cold weather.

They are also being reminded to ensure proper ventilation and keep an eye on any open fires.

If their pipes have frozen, people are being urged to turn the water off at the mains and call a plumber.