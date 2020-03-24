Newstalk
Tuesday's weather: Dry in most areas apart from some patchy light rain
06.09 24 Mar 2020

Dry in most areas today apart from a little patchy light rain or drizzle mainly near southern Atlantic coasts.

The best of the bright or sunny spells will be in the east and south of the country.

Highs of 10 to 15 degrees generally with just 8 to 11 in Munster, in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, strong on Atlantic coasts.

Rain and drizzle will affect Atlantic coastal areas, persistent and heavier at times along northwest coasts.

Mainly dry elsewhere with just isolated patches of rain or drizzle at times.

Mild. Minimum temperatures 5 to 9 Celsius, in mostly moderate southerly breezes.

Information supplied by Met Éireann
Main image: File photo. Picture by: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

