Suspected cocaine processing lab discovered in Galway City

More than €175,000 worth of cash and €50,000 worth of cocaine has been seized following a number of searches in Galway.

At around 7:40 pm yesterday evening, gardaí stopped and searched a car on the M6 motorway in the vicinity of Louhgrea.

They seized €17,580 worth of cash.

During a follow-up search in Galway City, officers uncovered a suspected cocaine processing laboratory.

As well as seizing €50,000 worth of cocaine, gardaí also discovered mixing agent, a cocaine press, industrial gas masks, a vacuum packer and a cash counting machine.

During a follow-up search at a separate premises, gardaí discovered and seized €161,000 in cash.

A man in his 20s was arrested following the M6 search, while a second man in his 30s was arrested in Galway City.

They're both being held at Galway Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

Images via An Garda Síochana