Women-only senior academic jobs to be created in higher education sector

A new action plan is hoping to increase the number of women in top positions in higher education institutions.

The Gender Equality Action Plan is to create women-only senior academic positions in the sector.

The measure is in responce to significant under-representation of women at professorial level.

The Government says it has "a central role to play in evidencing the depth and breadth of female excellence in the higher education sector."

In 2017 some 51% of lecturers were women in the university sector - while only 24% of professors were women.

In the Institute of Technology sector, some 45% of lecturers are eomen, but only 36% of senior lecturer positions were held by women.

Analysis in the action plan suggests it could take 20 years to achieve the goal of a minimum of 40% female representation at professor level in the university sector.

"Serious barriers" for women

Minister of State with special responsibility for Higher Education is Mary Mitchell O'Connor.

"This outcome would be untenable.

"Excellent women in our higher education sector are not filling sufficient senior academic roles, not because they are not talented, able and expert or committed enough.

"Rather the taskforce has found that women face a number of serious barriers to progression that are not experienced to the same degree by their male colleagues.

"While these barriers are identified and responded to in the action plan, the taskforce recommended consideration of further innovative positive action measures to further accelerate the achievement of gender equality objectives in the higher education sector."

"This Government and I are committed to eradicating gender inequality in our HEI's.

"I am insisting on institutions setting ambitious targets for one year, three years and five years.

"I want 40% of professors within our institutions to be female by 2024".

“This Government and I are committed to eradicating gender inequality in our HEI’s. Setting ambitious targets for 1 year, 3 years and 5 years. I want 40% of professors within our institutions to be female by 2024.” pic.twitter.com/6R52fFCoc1 — MerrionStreet.ie (@merrionstreet) November 12, 2018

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "We know that diversity and broad representation leads to better decision-making and a more productive environment and workforce.

"The Government is committed to equality between men and women; we have published gender pay gap legislation, we're bringing in paid parental leave for both parents, we're making childcare more affordable and raising standards and we're doing more to promote women to the Judiciary and to State Boards.

"Now we want to ensure we have a more effective and inclusive higher education sector. Female role models in positions of authority will encourage and inspire female students to aspire to holding the top jobs in their future workplace.

"We can't rely on others to change the status quo, we can't just wait for things to change over time. We need accelerators."

Cautious welcome

The Technological Higher Education Association (THEA) has said it "strongly supports" Minister Mitchell O'Connor's stated ambitions.

The Irish Universities Association (IUA) has also welcomed the report, and says it is "fully committed to working with the minister and Department of Education and Skills to implement the recommendations arising from the report".

While SIPTU gave a cautious welcome to the plan.

SIPTU divisional organiser Adrian Kane said: "While the recommendation for additional gender-specific posts is welcome, some of the other proposed measures could have a greater impact in addressing gender inequality across the third level sector.

"In particular, the recommendation contained in the report to expand the criteria for ATHENA SWAN certification to encompass all staff and all disciplines is a positive development.

"We also welcome the proposal to link the Higher Education Authority's block grant to an institution's performance in addressing gender inequality and the gender-proofing of recruitment and promotion procedures and practices across the sector."