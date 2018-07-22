Virgin Media customers lose several channels over pay dispute

Virgin Media customers in Ireland are losing a number of channels due to a dispute over pay.

The UKTV Group say the media company wanted to pay "significantly less" for their channels on the Virgin Media platform.

The change means channels such as Dave, Gold, W, Alibi, Home, Good Food and Really have been taken off Virgin's channel list.

UKTV general manager for entertainment, Steve North, said: "We've been in a partnership with Virgin media for over a decade, and it's a genuine privilege to serve Virgin Media customers.

As of today, UKTV channels are no longer available on @VirginMedia. We are hugely disappointed for the millions of customers that are losing out. We are still available on @SkyUK, @BT_UK, @FreeviewTV, @Freesat_TV, @TalkTalkTV and @NOWTV. Thank you all for your loyal support. pic.twitter.com/bm3DaV2MkA — Official UKTV (@UKTV) July 22, 2018

"We're really disappointed that Virgin Media viewers may miss out on our channels and shows in the future - and that's really not what we want to happen.

"Sadly, Virgin Media have asked if they can pay us significantly less, and while we massively love what we do the money we receive from our partners allows us to invest in the shows and channels that you love.

"We're so sorry for any inconvenience this causes and fully understand your frustration".

Some of the channels disappearing from the Virgin Media line-up | Image: Virgin Media

However, Virgin Media say they are introducing four new channels for customers.

CBS Reality, CBS Action, Horror Channel and CBS Drama are now available on the platform.

In a statement, Virgin Media said: "Virgin Media have worked pretty hard to get a deal done for our customers with UKTV, however, we sadly couldn't reach an agreement and have to say goodbye at this point.

Stay tuned – we’re introducing 4 new channels to our TV offering, welcoming CBS Reality, CBS Action, Horror Channel and CBS Drama. 👋 pic.twitter.com/bjY2e2zsNJ — Virgin Media Ireland (@VirginMediaIE) July 20, 2018

"To make sure there is minimal disruption we have immediately introduced the four new CBS channels - CBS Drama, CBS Reality, CBS Action and Horror Channel.

"UKTV represents approximately 2% of our current viewership and we're confident that our customers will be able to will continue to enjoy all the great content on Virgin Media TV while we build up to the imminent launch of our Virgin Media Sport channel."