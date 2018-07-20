Varadkar meets with Martin as confidence and supply expiry looms

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin have met to discuss issues, including the confidence and supply arrangement between their two parties.

The deal, which is propping up the Fine Gael led minority government, was designed to cover three budgets - the third of which is due later this year.

Leo Varadkar has expressed interest in renewing the agreement, but revealed earlier this month that it had been around six months since he sat down for a dedicated formal meeting with the opposition leader.

Deputy Martin, meanwhile, called on the Taoiseach to talk to him about the arrangement directly rather than attempting to negotiate through the media.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil confirmed the two party leaders had met in Killarney for a 'constructive discussion' on issues including Brexit and the upcoming budget.

Fine Gael said: "Leo Varadkar gave his views about the need to review and renew the confidence and supply arrangement.

"Micheál Martin reiterated his view that as per the confidence and supply arrangement, a review is provided for at the end of 2018."

Fianna Fáil published a nearly identically worded statement about the agreement.

Both leaders are due to meet again in early September, with their parties set to continue discussing the upcoming budget in the meantime.