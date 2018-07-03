Taoiseach will speak to Micheál Martin about confidence and supply deal in next few weeks

The Taoiseach has said he will reach out to the Fianna Fáil leader about renewing the confidence and supply arrangement in the coming weeks.

Leo Varadkar wants to renegotiate the deal propping the Government up before the Budget.

However, Micheál Martin says he has had no contact about it, and has only heard speculation in the media.

Speaking last week, Deputy Martin said the Taoiseach "can talk to me directly" if he wants to discuss extending the agreement, adding: “No one has come to me on a one-to-one basis to say we want to have a look at the confidence and supply.”

Leo Varadkar conceded it’s been six months since he sat down across the table from the Fianna Fáil leader.

Speaking in New York earlier, the Taoiseach said: "There's been a lot of speculation about this, and I'm not the only person who has been speculating about it. It's something that in the next couple of weeks I'll speak to the leader of the Opposition about.

"Last time we spoke was Wednesday before last, but the last 'sit down across the table' formal meeting was in January or February".

In the Dáil today, the Sinn Féin leader urged Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin to 'cop themselves on' - saying people want solutions not fisticuffs.

Mary Lou McDonald argued: "People don't want to see the self-indulgent fisticuffs over who is the biggest boy in the schoolyard - people want solutions.

"The Taoiseach and Teachata Micheál Martin need to, in my view, cop themselves on."

The current confidence and supply agreement between the two largest parties was designed to cover three budgets, with two having already been passed.