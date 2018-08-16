US singer Aretha Franklin dies at 76

US singer named the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, has died at 76.

Her representative, Gwendolyn Quinn, said she died on Thursday.

The cause was advanced pancreatic cancer.

One of the world's best known soul singers, her she is understood to have passed away at her home in Detroit, Michigan.

She had cancelled recent shows due to ill health, and was later reported to be seriously ill.

Franklin announced her partial retirement last year, saying she would release one last album and perform at "some select things."

Aretha Franklin waves after her performance at the International Jazz Day Concert on the South Lawn of the White House in April 2016 | Image: Pool/ABACA/PA Images

Her most recent performance was in November last year at Elton John's Aids Foundation's 25th anniversary gala in New York.

Stevie Wonder and Reverend Jesse Jackson were among the stars to visit Franklin over recent days.

Numerous other artists - including Beyonce, Jay-Z and Mariah Carey - had also sent their best wishes.

Rising to fame in the 1960s, perhaps her best known song is the cover of Otis Redding's classic hit 'Respect', reaching number one in the US and the top 10 in the UK.

It was released in 1967 at the height of a tumultuous period in the battle for US civil rights.

It is possibly why Barack Obama labelled her music as embodying the connection between African-American culture and the experiences felt by many throughout US history.

He told BBC Radio 4 the reason he would take her music to a desert island, over and above almost anyone else's, was because "she'll remind me of my humanity, what's essential in all of us. And she just sounds so damn good."

She received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1979, and was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Named the best singer of all time by Rolling Stone in 2013, she received 18 Grammy awards over the course of her career.

She also performed at the inaugurations of three US presidents: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

President George W Bush awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.

Franklin leaves behind her four sons - Clarence, Edward, Teddy and Kecalf.