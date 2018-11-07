US Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns

The US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has stepped down from his position.

It reportedly comes after the US President Donald Trump asked him to resign this afternoon.

In a tweet in the last few minutes, President Trump said: “We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States.

“He will serve our Country well.

“We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well. A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.”

Mr Sessions resignation letter has been sent to White House chief of Staff John Kelly.

In the letter, he notes that he is handing in his resignation at President Trump’s request.

Deputy US Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to remain in control of the special counsel investigation into Russian collusion in Us politics.

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018