Two-week delay for 119 Defence Forces personnel due to return from Syria

Almost 120 Defence Forces personnel who were due to return home yesterday will now not arrive back for two weeks.

The 119 members of the 57th Infantry Group are serving in the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) at the Golan Heights.

Following their six-month deployment, they were due to return to Ireland on Tuesday - with a new group of personnel due to arrive at the Golan Heights to take over.

However, an 'unexpected' issue with diplomatic clearances for a planned flight arose on Monday - with officials saying the 'issue could not be resolved' in time for the planned rotation of troops on Tuesday.

It's now planned that those travelling home will arrive back on Tuesday October 16th, following a rotation of contingents the previous day.

Everyone serving will continue to be paid their allowances, while those returning home late will also receive a €1,000 ex gratia payment "in recognition of the disruption caused to them and their families".

The 30-day post-deployment leave entitlement, meanwhile, will only begin from the date they return.

Addressing the Dáil, Minister with Responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe said: "I am acutely aware of the impact that this unfortunate delay of the UNDOF rotation is having on both the 119 personnel due to return home and those departing to service with UNDOF as well as their families.

"Every effort possible is being made right across the Defence Organisation, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and our embassy in Cairo to address this issue and ensure the safe and secure return of our personnel as soon as possible."

Irish peacekeepers at the Golan Heights have recently returned to Camp Faouar on the Syrian side of the region.

As a result, 130 members of the 58th Infantry Group will be the first Irish unit to deploy directly to Syria since 2014.