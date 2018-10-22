Trump says US will cut aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador over migrants

Donald Trump has said the US will cut aid to three central American countries, after the US President accused them of failing to stop illegal immigration to the US.

It comes as a 'caravan' of migrants continues to travel through Mexico towards the US border.

US media reported that around 5,000 people - mostly from Honduras - have been taking part in the march through Central America.

Those involved in the caravan have pledged to continue their efforts to reach the US, with one telling the AFP news agency: "No one is going to stop us, after all we've gone through."

Another added: "We are tired, but very happy, we are united and strong."

President Trump has repeatedly commented on the caravan in recent days, blaming Democrats for not approving stricter US immigration laws.

In a series of tweets today, he repeated his allegations that 'criminals' are among those in the caravan - as well claiming, without providing evidence, that "unknown Middle Easterners" are also in the group.

He added: "I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National [Emergency]. Must change laws!"

In a subsequent tweet, President Trump said the US will either cut off or 'substantially reduce' aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

Last week, he called on Mexican authorities to stop the 'onslaught' of people to the US, threatening to close the US border with Mexico if they don't take action.