Trump openly mocks woman who accused his Supreme Court pick of sexual assault

The US President has openly mocked the university professor who came forward to accuse his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault.

Dr Christine Blasey Ford is one of three women to accuse Judge Brett Kavanaugh of either sexual impropriety of assault.

Judge Kavanaugh has vehemently denied all the allegations.

At a rally in Mississippi yesterday, US President Donald Trump mocked Dr Ford’s testimony and attacked US Democrats for their reaction to the allegations.

Pretending to be Dr Ford, he said: “Thirty-six years ago this happened. I had one beer, right? I had one beer.”

“How did you get home? I don’t remember.

“How did you get there? I don’t remember.

“Where is the place? I don’t remember.

“How many years ago was it? I don’t know.

“Upstairs? Downstairs? Where was it? I don’t know – but I had one beer. That is the only thing I remember.

“A man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered. His wife is shattered; his daughters who are beautiful, incredible young kids.

“They destroy people; they want to destroy people.

“These are really evil people.”

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, Dr Ford gave a harrowing account of the alleged assault on her by Judge Kavanaugh 36 years ago.

She claimed he held her down and groped her during a high school party in 1982.

She said she feared for her life during the alleged incident when she was 15-years-old and he was 17 – and dismissed suggestions it could be a case of mistaken identity, insisting she was "100%" certain Mr Kavanaugh was her alleged attacker.

“I tried to yell for help,” she said.

“When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling.

“This is what terrified me the most and has had the most lasting impact on my life.

“It was hard for me to breathe and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me."

For his part, Judge Kavanaugh claimed the allegations were “part of a calculated political hit” against him and said his reputation had been “totally and permanently destroyed” by the allegations.

Dr Christine Blasey Ford

Dr Ford said the weeks since coming forward had been the hardest of her life.

"I have had to relive this trauma in front of the world and I have seen my life picked apart by people on television and on Twitter," she said.

She noted: "My family and I have been the target of constant harassment and death threats. I have been called the most vile and hateful names imaginable.

The final Senate vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the highest court in the US has been delayed for up to a week to allow the FBI to look into the allegations.