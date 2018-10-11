Trial shown footage of serious assault on Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox

The jury in the trial of a Roma fan accused of a serious assault on Liverpool fan Sean Cox has seen video footage of the alleged incident.

Filippo Lombardi denies attacking the father-of-three from Dunboyne in County Meath as he was making his way to a soccer match at Anfield.

Footage pieced together from CCTV, mobile phones and a BBC camera was shown to the jurors this afternoon.

The prosecuting barrister Neville Biddle said it shows a man knocking Sean Cox with a punch outside Anfield ahead of a Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Roma last April.

It is his case that the accused, Filippo Lombardi, then raises a belt to shoulder height before striking the fallen Dunboyne man.

One witness said he saw a group of Italian fans all chanting in Italian as they made their way towards the stadium.

He said many of them had their faces covered and he believed they were going to cause trouble.

Mr Cox’s wife and several other family members were in court for today’s proceedings.

Mr Lombardi, a 21-year-old Italian fan, has pleaded guilty to violent disorder but denies being part of a joint attack on the father-of-three who was described in court today as an innocent bystander.

The trial continues tomorrow.