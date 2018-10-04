'Testimony that changed America' - Christine Blasey Ford on Time's new cover

Time magazine has put Christine Blasey-Ford on its next cover, along with the headline "Her Lasting Impact."

Dr Ford has been thrust into the global spotlight after she testified that US Judge Brett Kavanaugh held her down and groped her during a high school party in 1982.

The hearing was seen a major test of whether US President Donald Trump's nominee can be confirmed for a life-long appointment to the Supreme Court.

Dr Ford said she feared for her life during the alleged incident when she was 15-years-old and he was 17.

She told Senators the alleged assault 'drastically altered' her life - and dismissed suggestions it could be a case of mistaken identity: telling Senators she is "100%" certain Mr Kavanaugh was her alleged attacker.

Two other women - Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick - have also come forward with allegations against Mr Kavanaugh, with their accusations also dating back to the early 1980s.

Judge Kavanaugh denies all allegations against him.

The Time cover also cleverly makes use of her quotes before the US Senate Judiciary Committee - the words form a collage of her face.

TIME’s new cover: How Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony changed America https://t.co/qkorZpK2k1 pic.twitter.com/BzD3GpdZbV — TIME (@TIME) October 4, 2018

Correspondent Haley Sweetland Edwards writes: "History often seems inexorable in hindsight, shaped by powerful figures operating beyond our control.

"But when Dr Christine Blasey Ford walked in to face the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27, raised her right hand and swore to tell the truth, it was clear that an unassuming psychology professor and mother of two was about to change the course of current events in real time."

"By the time the hearing ended, Ford had done more than prove herself a credible witness.

"For millions of women and men, she had replaced Kavanaugh as the protagonist in the nomination narrative.

"The hashtag #WhyIDidntReport exploded on social media, a rallying cry for those who had never gone public about their own sexual assault until then."

The article adds: "The facts remain unsettled, and Ford’s testimony may not prevent Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

"But it was a powerful warning that wealth, status and a record of professional accomplishments were no longer enough to override credible allegations of sexual assault, no matter when they occurred."