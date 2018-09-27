US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford to testify today

The US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct are due to testify before senators today.

The high-stakes hearing will be seen as a major test of whether Donald Trump's nominee can be confirmed for a life-long appointment to the country's highest court.

While initially expected to be approved without issue, Mr Kavanaugh's confirmation process has been rocked by three women coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.

The judge has vehemently denied all the allegations.

The first women to speak up - Dr Christine Blasey Ford - is set to be questioned during the hearing today.

Dr Ford has alleged she was held down and groped by Mr Kavanaugh, against her will, during a gathering while they were in high school in 1982.

She claims the alleged assault "drastically altered my life".

In an opening statement published ahead of today's hearing, Dr Ford says: "My motivation in coming forward was to provide the facts about how Mr Kavanaugh’s actions have damaged my life, so that you can take that into serious consideration as you make your decision about how to proceed.

"It is not my responsibility to determine whether Mr Kavanaugh deserves to sit on the Supreme Court. My responsibility is to tell the truth."

She also says that the consequences of speaking out about her allegations have been 'far worse' than she expected, and that she and her family have been forced to move out of their home as a result.

She notes: "My family and I have been the target of constant harassment and death threats. I have been called the most vile and hateful names imaginable.

"These messages, while far fewer than the expressions of support, have been terrifying to receive and have rocked me to my core".

'Categorical and unequivocal' denial

Supreme Court Associate Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Picture by Jack Gruber-USA TODAY/Sipa USA

Mr Kavanaugh, meanwhile, is set to strongly deny Dr Ford's accusations.

In his opening statement - also published by US media outlets ahead of today's hearing - he will say: "I categorically and unequivocally deny the allegation against me by Dr Ford. I never had any sexual or physical encounter of any kind with Dr Ford.

"I am not questioning that Dr Ford may have been sexually assaulted by some person in some place at some time. But I have never done that to her or to anyone. I am innocent of this charge."

He adds: "Over the past few days, other false and uncorroborated accusations have been aired.

"There has been a frenzy to come up with something — anything, no matter how far-fetched or odious — that will block a vote on my nomination. These are last minute smears, pure and simple."

Two other women - Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick - have also come forward with allegations against Mr Kavanaugh in recent days, with their accusations also dating back to the early 1980s.

Questioned by members of the Senate judiciary committee about Deborah Ramirez's allegations earlier this week, Mr Kavanaugh said: "This didn't happen. I've never done anything like that [...] If something like this had happened, it would have been the talk of campus."

Meanwhile, he has also denied Ms Swetnick's claims - describing the allegations as being from the 'twilight zone'.

Donald Trump has repeatedly stood by his nominee, accusing Democrats of "working hard to destroy a wonderful man".

Following the emergence of the most recent allegation yesterday, Senate Democrats published a letter calling on Kavanaugh's nomination to be withdrawn - or alternatively for an FBI investigation into the allegations.

His confirmation is now likely to depend on a number of 'moderate' Republicans, and whether today's hearings convince them to vote for or against Mr Kavanaugh.