Swedish DJ Avicii dies aged 28

Updated 19.45

The Swedish DJ and producer Avicii has died at the age of 28.

He was found dead in Muscat, Oman earlier this afternoon.

His representative released a statement to Billboard confirming the news.

Publicist Diana Baron said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Avicii retired from live performing in 2016 for health reasons.

His songs included Wake Me Up, Hey Brother, Levels, Lonely Together, and I Could Be the One with Nicky Romero.

Some of his videos have racked up more than a billion views on YouTube.

He released two studio albums, and an EP last August.

Tributes to the DJ poured in across social media this evening.

His Lonely Together collaborator Rita Ora wrote: "I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking.

"Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken."

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018