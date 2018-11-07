WATCH: 'Supervet' Noel Fitzpatrick rescues swan from busy Dublin traffic

Irish 'Supervet' Noel Fitzpatrick has lived up to his name, after rescuing a swan in south Dublin on Tuesday.

The host of Channel 4's 'Supervet' was in the capital for an interview about his new book, when he spotted a swan dodging traffic on a busy road in Donnybrook.

He managed to stop traffic and carry it in his jacket to the canal nearby.

Image via @ProfNoelFitz on Twitter

In a tweet, he said: "On route to the next interview in Dublin this afternoon and we came across this poor confused fella who was stuck in the middle of the main road.

"Having experienced many Swan rescues down the years I knew I could help".

Image via @ProfNoelFitz on Twitter

He also tweeted a video of the rescue, telling the swan: "We're home mate, it's fine.

"Job done - job well done!"

On route to the next interview in Dublin this afternoon and we came across this poor confused fella who was stuck in the middle of the main road. Having experienced many Swan rescues down the years I knew I could help... mission accomplished...now happy and safe at home x pic.twitter.com/wXoOIk8JKP — Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) November 6, 2018

The TV show follows Professor Fitzpatrick and the team at Fitzpatrick Referrals, based in England, as they treat the pets in their care.

It also features scenes in the operating theatre, and powerful interviews from pet owners and staff alike.

Prof Fitzpatrick is in the middle of a live tour of Ireland and the UK.