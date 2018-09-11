Six people arrested during housing protest in Dublin

Updated 21:50

Six people have been arrested in Dublin, at the site of a protest by housing activists on North Frederick Street.

A number of people occupying a house were evicted this evening under an order from the High Court.

Gardaí say a large crowd gathered during the eviction, and six people were arrested for breaches of the peace under the Public Order Act.

Images shared on social media showed a number of masked gardaí gathered in front of the property during this evening's eviction.

Demonstrators have been gathering outside Store Street Garda Station tonight 'in solidarity' with those arrested.

Crowd at Store Street now! Shame! Shame! Shame on you! pic.twitter.com/LE7GOqK06L — Take Back The City - Dublin (@TBTCDublin) September 11, 2018

Activist Eoin says they're determined to stay outside the Garda station until everyone has been released.

He said: "Between half six and seven o'clock this evening, a bunch of 20 private security people showed up outside [the Frederick Street property] with saws and drills, to drill down the doors."

The property on North Frederick Street was taken over by a group last month.

It followed a 10-day occupation of a building at Summerhill Parade a short distance away – which ended after the High Court ordered protesters to leave.

Those involved in the demonstrations have argued that houses should not be allowed sit vacant during the housing crisis.