High Court orders housing activists to leave Dublin property by tomorrow

The High Court has ordered those behind the Summerhill Occupation to leave the vacant property by tomorrow morning.

Demonstrators have been occupying a home at Summerhill Parade in Dublin's north inner city for the past week.

The building and six adjoining properties are owned by Pat O’Donnell & Co Ltd Retirement and Death Benefit Plan.

Today’s legal action was taken by a trustee of the company PJ O’Donnell, who accused the activists of trespassing and sought injunctions to have them removed.

The court heard while number 35 is currently occupied, there is concern of some interference with the other properties.

Lawyers told the court that an anonymous email was sent to Mr O’Donnell’s business this morning warning him to drop the case or there would be hell for him and his family.

The High Court has now ruled that the activists must leave by 8am tomorrow.

Demonstration

Protesters involved have been calling for empty houses to come into public ownership for those affected by the housing crisis.

In a statement ahead of today's court decision, activists said they were also calling for tenant security and fair rent.

They added: "Ban all evictions, reduce and rent cap at 20% of the occupant’s income or at €300 per room maximum."

In a protest outside the court, they also voiced their anger with the Government:

Reporting by Paul Quinn and Stephen McNeice