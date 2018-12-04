Several US senators accuse Saudi crown prince of being 'complicit' in Khashoggi murder

A number of US senators have accused the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of being complicit in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Khashoggi - a prominent critic of the Saudi regime, including powerful crown prince and de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman (often referred to as MBS) - disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd.

After earlier denials, Saudi Arabia ultimately confirmed he was murdered in the building in Turkey - and have since arrested more than 20 people in connection with the killing.

Saudi authorities have repeatedly denied the crown prince was involved, and instead blamed the operation on rogue officials.

However, it was widely reported last month that the CIA has concluded that Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing.

Today, a number of US senators met with CIA director Gina Haspel for a briefing on the killing.

While they were not able to reveal details of what exactly they were told, several suggested that what they heard supported their belief that MBS was involved.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham described the crown prince as a "wrecking ball".

Saudi Arabia is a strategic ally.



The relationship is worth saving.



He told reporters: "Saudi Arabia's a strategic ally, and the relationship is worth saving - but not at all costs.

"We'll do more damage to our standing in the world and our national security by ignoring MBS than dealing with him.

"MBS, the crown prince, is a wrecking ball. I think he is complicit in the murder of Mr Khashoggi to the highest level possible... I cannot see him being a reliable partner to the United States."

His colleague Bob Corker observed: "I have zero question in my mind that the crown prince, MBS, ordered the killing, monitored the killing, knew exactly what was happening, planned it in advance.

"If he was in front of a jury, he would be convicted in 30 minutes - guilty. The question is what do we do about that."

Senators from both major US parties have been at public odds with Donald Trump over the issue.

Mr Trump last month released a statement saying "it could very well be" that Mohammed bin Salman had knowledge about the killing.

However, he insisted the US would remain a 'steadfast partner' with Saudi Arabia - adding that it would be foolish to cancel military contracts with the Gulf state, because Russia and China would be "enormous beneficiaries".

It prompted senators to demand answers from the US President on whether MBS had a role in the Khashoggi murder - giving him a deadline of 120 days to offer his 'determination' on the matter.