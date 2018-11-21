US senators demand answer from Trump on whether Saudi crown prince had role in Khashoggi murder

US Senators from both major parties have called on Donald Trump to determine whether Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It comes after President Trump insisted the US intends to remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia despite the journalist's killing.

Mr Khashoggi - a prominent critic of the Saudi regime - disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested more than 20 people over the murder, with 11 indicted and referred to trial.

Saudi officials have repeatedly denied that the crown prince was involved in the murder, claiming instead that two other senior officials ordered the killing.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Picture by: Hasan Jamali/AP/Press Association Images

In a statement released on Tuesday, the US President said "it could very well be" that the country's crown prince - often referred to as MBS - had knowledge about the killing, suggesting "maybe he did and maybe he didn’t".

However, Trump added that "we may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder" - claiming it was important to maintain US relations with Saudi Arabia due to oil prices and a massive arms deal.

The extraordinary statement has drawn widespread comment and criticism, including from Republican Senator Bob Corker.

Senator Corker suggested he never thought he'd see the day "a White House would moonlight as a public relations firm for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia".

Congress will consider all of the tools at our disposal to respond, including requiring by law a determination on the role of MbS. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) November 20, 2018

In a new letter to Donald Trump, Senator Corker and Democrat Bob Menendez - who serve as the majority and minority leaders of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations - reiterated their call for a "determination" on who was responsible for the killing and a decision on any sanctions within 120 days.

However, they added: "In light of recent developments, including the Saudi government's acknowledgement that Saudi officials killed Mr Khashoggi in its Istanbul consulate, we request that your determination specifically address whether Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for Mr Khashoggi's murder.

"We expect to receive your determination within 120 days of our original [October 10th] request."

"The CIA has looked at it"

Meanwhile, President Trump again addressed the subject as he departed Washington for Florida for the Thanksgiving break.

He was asked about the reported CIA assessment that the crown prince ordered Mr Khashoggi's killing.

He responded: "They did not make that assessment. The CIA has looked at it. They’ve studied it a lot. They have nothing definitive.

"By the way, just so everybody knows, I have no business whatsoever with Saudi Arabia. Couldn’t care less."

He added: "China and Russia would love to make 100 billion dollars’ worth of military equipment from Saudi Arabia. We have the contracts. They wanted those contracts.

"That would be a big, fat, beautiful gift to Russia and to China. They’re not going to get that gift."