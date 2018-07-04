Ryanair cabin crew issue list of demands over pay and conditions

Ryanair cabin crew have issued management with a series of demands over pay and conditions.

Yesterday, Dublin-based pilots with the airline announced their plan to strike for 24 hours next Thursday.

Now, there is a chance cabin crew from across Europe could follow suit with industrial action of their own.

A campaign representing around 8,000 workers, under the banner Cabin Crew United, has today issued a Ryanair crew charter.

Their list of demands covers issues surrounding pay, annual leave and pensions.

They say they are are also angry they have to pay for water on the job, and say calling in sick is difficult.

Image: Stephanie Grogan

Organisers of the campaign stressed it will be up to each union in each country to decide what, if any, industrial action to take if the demands are not met.

However, union official Oliver Richardson isn’t ruling it out, saying: "We are a federation. We don't call strike action... strike action is called by our affiliates.

"As a federation, would we support as best as we could those affiliates in taking that action? Of course we would."

The charter of demands will now be given to Ryanair bosses.