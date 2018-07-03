Ryanair pilots to hold 24 hour strike next week

Pilots at Ryanair have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action, and will hold a strike next week.

The pilots will engage in a 24 hour strike next Thursday, July 12th from 1am.

The airline agreed to recognise trade unions for the first time last December in order to avert strikes during the Christmas period.

However, pilots are disappointed over the slow pace of talks.

Pilots employed by Ryanair in Ireland have now voted for industrial action.

The result of the ballot was announced by the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA) this afternoon.

94 votes in favour with 95 ballots returned — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 3, 2018

In a statement, IALPA said: “Our member pilots directly employed by Ryanair complain that there is no transparent system for the determination of important matters.

"[Issues include] voluntary/involuntary base transfer/allocation, command upgrade, allocation of annual leave and promotion. When a pilot receives notice of a mandatory base change, or is denied a request for a change of base, such management decisions can have a devastating effect on family life.”