Primark to open new store after Belfast outlet badly damaged by fire

Primark says it is opening a new outlet on Castle Street in Belfast this Saturday, December 8th.

The shop will substitute for its store in the nearby Bank Buildings, which were severely damaged in a fire back in August.

The blaze took several days to put out.

The new shop will be based at Commonwealth House on Castle Street in the city.

There will be a short private ceremony on Saturday, hosted by the director of Primark stores Ben Mansfield, before the doors open to customers at 9.00am.

The Bank Buildings before the fire | Image: Primark

The fire broke out as workers were nearing the end of a multi-million euro refurbishment of the historic building, which dates back to 1787.

The company, which trades as Penneys in the Republic of Ireland, was granted Listed Building Planning Consent for new works to begin back in October.

A Primark spokesperson at the time said: "We welcome Belfast City Council's approval of our Bank Buildings Listed Building Consent Application.

"We are starting immediately and we anticipate that this phase of work will be on-going over a number of months."

Work on the buildings after the blaze | Image: David Young/PA Wire/PA Images

The firm also previously confirmed that all staff from the destroyed store would be paid until the end of the year.

The revamp is reportedly costing around stg£30m (€33.7m).