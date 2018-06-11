Post mortem taking place on body of man murdered in Cork

A post mortem is taking place on the body of Mikolaj Wilk, who was murdered in Cork on Sunday.

Gardaí at Gurranabraher are investigating the murder at The Bridge House, Maglin in Ballincollig.

The 35-year-old, also known as Nick, lived at this address with his partner who is in her early 30s.

They are both originally from Poland.

Gardaí responded to an incident at 3.17am on Sunday and were on the scene in less than five minutes.

The assailants had fled the scene at that time, with the direction of travel or mode of transport unknown.

Gardaí found Mr Wilk seriously injured with life threatening injuries, and gave medical attention while awaiting the arrival of the paramedics.

He was removed to the Cork University Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

His partner was also removed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A car, believed to be a BMW 3 series, was found on fire within 6km by road from the incident

Both scenes are currently being preserved and undergoing forensic examinations.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

They are particularly anxious to speak to any drivers who may have dash cam footage and travelled in Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall between 2.00am and 5.00am on Sunday morning - or if they saw any suspicious or unusual activities in these areas within the last three days.

People can contact an incident room based at Gurranabraher garda station on 021-4946-200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.