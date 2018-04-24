Toronto van incident that left 10 dead 'definitely looks deliberate', police say

Police in Canada say the death toll has risen to 10 after a van was driven into pedestrians in central Toronto.

15 others have been hospitalised following the incident, which authorities say appears to have been deliberate.

25-year-old suspect Alek Minassian, from the suburb of Richmond Hill, has been arrested.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said: “We’re still looking for more witnesses.

“We’re working collaboratively not just on a local level but on a federal and provincial level. We’re looking strongly at the exact motive.”

The incident happened at around 1.25pm on Monday afternoon local time, when the van mounted the curb on Yonge Street in the city centre and struck pedestrians.

The van was stopped and the suspect arrested around 25 minutes later.

Witnesses sought to Yonge-Finch investigation~Read Toronto Police Service website update on Yonge Finch https://t.co/q5Qh47LV7R Contact police on dedicated line: 416-808-8750 or anonymous Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 ^sm pic.twitter.com/dL2GBOjE3y — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 24, 2018

'Tragic and senseless'

Additional police have been deployed across Toronto in the wake of the incident, while officials say victims are still being identified.

In a statement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “It was with great sadness that I heard about the tragic and senseless attack that took place in Toronto this afternoon. On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed, and my thoughts for a fast and full recovery to those injured.

“I thank the first responders at the scene who managed this extremely difficult situation with courage and professionalism. They faced danger without hesitation, and their efforts no doubt saved lives and prevented further injuries."

He added the government was 'monitoring the situation closely'.

Bouquets of flowers are placed at a makeshift memorial to the victims as a woman writes her condolences after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into pedestrians in Toronto. Picture by: Aaron Vincent Elkaim/AP/Press Association Images

Canada's public safety minister Ralph Goodale said it appeared there was 'no national security connection' with the Toronto incident.