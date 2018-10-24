Police in UK hunt 'Ross from Friends' lookalike

Police in the UK say they are searching for a man who appears to resemble Friends star David Schwimmer.

Lancashire Constabulary posted a picture of the man on social media yesterday, saying they want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant last month.

The photo shared by police shows the individual carrying a crate of beer.

However, the post quickly went viral - receiving more than 100,000 comments and 70,000 shares on Facebook as of writing.

Many users enthusiastically highlighted the resemblance to actor David Schwimmer, best known for playing Ross in Friends.

The comments quickly filled up with references to the sitcom character, with one user observing: "Please approach with caution. He is known to have studied Karate and we believe he has mastered the art of Unagi, the state of total awareness."

Another added: "Lay off him. He grew up with Monica. IF YOU DIDN'T EAT FAST YOU DIDN'T EAT."

Police promptly responded to the influx of comments, writing: "Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses.

"We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date.

They added: "We're so sorry it has to be this way."