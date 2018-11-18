Peter Boylan 'pretty confident' abortion services will be available by beginning of 2019

The former master of the National Maternity Hospital says he's confident that abortion services will be available in Ireland by the beginning of next year.

Next weekend marks six months since the vote to repeal the 8th Amendment.

While the amendment has now been removed from the Constitution and its replacement added, the necessary legislation to legally introduce abortion services here is still making its way through the Oireachtas.

Health Minister Simon Harris has repeatedly said he want the new services in place by January.

Dr Peter Boylan, who was one of the most prominent campaigners for a 'Yes' vote in May, has been tasked by the HSE with helping prepare for the introduction of abortion services.

Speaking on Newstalk's On The Record, he explained that plans are being put in place so that the rollout can take place once the legislation is passed.

Dr Boylan said: "The HSE, in association with the Department of Health, all the hospitals across the country, the [Irish College of General Practitioners], the family planning clinics, the women's health clinics... have been doing a huge amount of work.

"[They're] drawing up guidelines, determining what the infrastructural, funding and staffing requirements are, and putting in place those needs."

He added: "It's a very tight timeline, I don't think there's any doubt about that - but I am pretty confident, yes, that it will be met."

Amid issues around doctors who are unwilling to provide abortion services, Dr Boylan noted: "My impression is that there are plenty of GPs spread around the country in order to provide a very satisfactory service right across the country - from Donegal right down to the south-west.

"I think some degree of travel is probably necessary, but that's the case in all countries... I think the important thing to understand is they won't have to travel outside the country.

"There's a 24-7 helpline which is being set up by the HSE in order to look after the needs of women, in terms of where they should attend and also any counselling needs they may have."